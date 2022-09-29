Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) Short Interest Up 91.8% in September

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a growth of 91.8% from the August 31st total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 105,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Mowi ASA Trading Down 17.0 %

Shares of MHGVY stock opened at $12.99 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.93. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.93. Mowi ASA has a fifty-two week low of $12.65 and a fifty-two week high of $29.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter. Mowi ASA had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 15.37%. Equities analysts predict that Mowi ASA will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mowi ASA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 5th were paid a $0.1773 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Mowi ASA’s previous dividend of $0.03. This represents a dividend yield of 2.77%. Mowi ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.05%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MHGVY. Barclays cut their price objective on Mowi ASA from €275.00 ($280.61) to €230.00 ($234.69) in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Mowi ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.50.

Mowi ASA Company Profile

Mowi ASA, a seafood company, produces and supplies farmed salmon products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Feed, Farming, and Sales and Marketing. It is involved in the salmon feed production, salmon farming and primary processing, and seafood secondary processing activities. The company offers whole gutted fish, including Label Rouge and organic salmon; and white fish and other seafood products, as well as fillets, steaks, cutlets, portions, loins, kebabs, and steak combos.

