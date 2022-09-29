Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.19

Mullen Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLGF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.19 and traded as high as $10.57. Mullen Group shares last traded at $10.57, with a volume of 215 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MLLGF shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Mullen Group from C$16.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James upgraded Mullen Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Mullen Group from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.08.

Mullen Group Stock Up 2.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.19.

Mullen Group Company Profile

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates in four segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, Specialized & Industrial Services, and U.S. & International Logistics. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

