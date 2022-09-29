Nanophase Technologies (OTCMKTS:NANX) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.99

Nanophase Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NANX – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.99 and traded as low as $2.29. Nanophase Technologies shares last traded at $2.38, with a volume of 3,199 shares traded.
Nanophase Technologies Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.80 and a 200 day moving average of $2.99. The company has a market capitalization of $116.84 million, a P/E ratio of 119.06 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
About Nanophase Technologies
Nanophase Technologies Corporation provides engineered materials, formulation development, and commercial manufacturing with an integrated family of technologies in the United States. It offers surface engineered zinc oxide and titanium dioxide for sunscreens and personal care products; fully formulated cosmetics, sun care, and skin care under the Solésence brand name; and advanced materials products, such as architectural coatings, industrial coatings, abrasion-resistant additives, plastics additives, medical diagnostics, and various surface finishing technologies applications.
