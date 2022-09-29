Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QYLG) Shares Up 1.8%

Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QYLG – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.96 and last traded at $22.90. 12,968 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 33,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.49.

Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.76.

Featured Stories

