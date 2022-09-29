National Bank Financial Weighs in on MTY Food Group Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:MTY)

MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTYGet Rating) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for MTY Food Group in a research note issued on Monday, September 26th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.48 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.45. The consensus estimate for MTY Food Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.40 per share.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTYGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 8th. The company reported C$1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.00 by C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$162.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$155.00 million.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. CIBC raised their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$68.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$66.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. TD Securities raised their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$62.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$63.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$64.00 to C$68.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MTY Food Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$70.94.

MTY Food Group Stock Performance

Shares of MTY stock opened at C$57.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$59.15 and a 200 day moving average of C$54.90. MTY Food Group has a 52 week low of C$45.20 and a 52 week high of C$71.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.74.

MTY Food Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. MTY Food Group’s payout ratio is 21.88%.

MTY Food Group Company Profile

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. As of November 30, 2021, the company had 6,719 locations comprising 6,603 franchised, 23 joint ventures, and 93 corporate locations.

Featured Articles

Earnings History and Estimates for MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY)

