National Bank Financial Weighs in on MTY Food Group Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:MTY)

MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for MTY Food Group in a research note issued on Monday, September 26th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.48 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.45. The consensus estimate for MTY Food Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.40 per share.
MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 8th. The company reported C$1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.00 by C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$162.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$155.00 million.
MTY Food Group Stock Performance
Shares of MTY stock opened at C$57.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$59.15 and a 200 day moving average of C$54.90. MTY Food Group has a 52 week low of C$45.20 and a 52 week high of C$71.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.74.
MTY Food Group Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. MTY Food Group’s payout ratio is 21.88%.
MTY Food Group Company Profile
MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. As of November 30, 2021, the company had 6,719 locations comprising 6,603 franchised, 23 joint ventures, and 93 corporate locations.
Featured Articles
- Can HCA Healthcare Weather the Normalization?
- Can United Natural Foods Fight Both Inflation and the Fed?
- Mullen Automotive Is Ready To Get In Gear
- Cracker Barrel: A Tasty Treat Or Bad Apple?
- Defensive Stocks For A Volatile Market
Receive News & Ratings for MTY Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTY Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.