National Bank Financial Weighs in on MTY Food Group Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:MTY)

MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for MTY Food Group in a research note issued on Monday, September 26th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.48 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.45. The consensus estimate for MTY Food Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.40 per share.

Get MTY Food Group alerts:

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 8th. The company reported C$1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.00 by C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$162.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$155.00 million.

MTY Food Group Stock Performance

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. CIBC raised their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$68.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$66.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. TD Securities raised their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$62.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$63.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$64.00 to C$68.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MTY Food Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$70.94.

Shares of MTY stock opened at C$57.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$59.15 and a 200 day moving average of C$54.90. MTY Food Group has a 52 week low of C$45.20 and a 52 week high of C$71.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.74.

MTY Food Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. MTY Food Group’s payout ratio is 21.88%.

MTY Food Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. As of November 30, 2021, the company had 6,719 locations comprising 6,603 franchised, 23 joint ventures, and 93 corporate locations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MTY Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTY Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.