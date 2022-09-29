National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,145.00.

NGG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com lowered National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on National Grid from GBX 1,200 ($14.50) to GBX 1,225 ($14.80) in a report on Friday, June 24th.

Institutional Trading of National Grid

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in National Grid by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,044,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,041,000 after acquiring an additional 75,723 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in National Grid by 17.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,613,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,025,000 after buying an additional 242,081 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of National Grid by 275.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,212,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,231,000 after purchasing an additional 889,963 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of National Grid by 6.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,039,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,923,000 after purchasing an additional 59,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of National Grid by 1.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 920,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,539,000 after purchasing an additional 14,778 shares during the last quarter. 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Grid Price Performance

About National Grid

Shares of NYSE NGG opened at $52.86 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. National Grid has a 12 month low of $51.12 and a 12 month high of $80.20.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

