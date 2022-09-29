Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Natus Medical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NTUS opened at $32.96 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.53. Natus Medical has a fifty-two week low of $20.90 and a fifty-two week high of $33.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.08 and a beta of 0.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natus Medical

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTUS. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in Natus Medical during the second quarter valued at $17,417,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Natus Medical during the second quarter valued at $15,897,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Natus Medical by 3,554.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 484,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,036,000 after purchasing an additional 471,191 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natus Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,098,000. Finally, Chicago Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natus Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,243,000. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

About Natus Medical

Natus Medical Incorporated provides medical device solutions focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of patients with central nervous and sensory system disorders worldwide. It offers products and technologies used for the screening, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, and neuromuscular diseases.

