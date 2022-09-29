Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Cut to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NWL. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Newell Brands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Newell Brands from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Newell Brands from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Newell Brands from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Newell Brands has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Newell Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Newell Brands stock opened at $14.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.76. Newell Brands has a 52 week low of $14.07 and a 52 week high of $26.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.25.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 19.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Newell Brands will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newell Brands

In other news, Director Brett Icahn sold 71,304 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total transaction of $1,204,324.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 953,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,096,220.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Courtney Mather sold 50,000 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total transaction of $908,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,255.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brett Icahn sold 71,304 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total value of $1,204,324.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 953,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,096,220.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Newell Brands

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Newell Brands by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,045,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119,243 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Newell Brands by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,445,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,160,000 after purchasing an additional 443,812 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Newell Brands by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 37,569,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,143 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Newell Brands by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,123,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,223,000 after purchasing an additional 724,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Newell Brands by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,264,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,594,000 after purchasing an additional 381,336 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

About Newell Brands

(Get Rating)

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

Further Reading

