Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Cut to C+ at TheStreet

Posted by on Sep 29th, 2022

TheStreet downgraded shares of Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWLGet Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NWL. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Newell Brands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Newell Brands from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Newell Brands from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Newell Brands from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Newell Brands has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Newell Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Newell Brands stock opened at $14.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.76. Newell Brands has a 52 week low of $14.07 and a 52 week high of $26.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.25.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWLGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 19.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Newell Brands will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newell Brands

In other news, Director Brett Icahn sold 71,304 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total transaction of $1,204,324.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 953,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,096,220.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Courtney Mather sold 50,000 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total transaction of $908,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,255.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brett Icahn sold 71,304 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total value of $1,204,324.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 953,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,096,220.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Newell Brands

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Newell Brands by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,045,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119,243 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Newell Brands by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,445,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,160,000 after purchasing an additional 443,812 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Newell Brands by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 37,569,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,143 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Newell Brands by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,123,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,223,000 after purchasing an additional 724,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Newell Brands by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,264,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,594,000 after purchasing an additional 381,336 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

About Newell Brands

(Get Rating)

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL)

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.