Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT) to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.98 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Raymond James upped their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Newmont in a research report issued on Monday, September 26th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.94.

Newmont (TSE:NGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The company reported C$0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.78 by C($0.19). The business had revenue of C$3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.99 billion.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on NGT. National Bank Financial raised shares of Newmont from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. National Bankshares raised shares of Newmont from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$90.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Shares of TSE:NGT opened at C$57.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$45.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$57.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$78.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.58. Newmont has a fifty-two week low of C$53.19 and a fifty-two week high of C$108.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.708 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. This is an increase from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 176.00%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

