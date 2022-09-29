Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT) to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.98 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Newmont in a note issued to investors on Monday, September 26th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.94.

Get Newmont alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on NGT. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Newmont from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$90.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Newmont from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th.

Newmont Price Performance

Newmont stock opened at C$57.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$45.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$57.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$78.00. Newmont has a 12-month low of C$53.19 and a 12-month high of C$108.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.58.

Newmont (TSE:NGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C($0.19). The firm had revenue of C$3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.99 billion.

Newmont Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.708 per share. This is a positive change from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 176.00%.

Newmont Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.