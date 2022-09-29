Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Shares Bought by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 74.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 211 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXST. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 317,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,911,000 after purchasing an additional 45,185 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 436.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter valued at $773,000. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. 92.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Nexstar Media Group

In other news, COO Thomas Carter sold 9,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.91, for a total transaction of $1,673,887.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 102,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,627,651.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Thomas Carter sold 9,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.91, for a total transaction of $1,673,887.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 102,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,627,651.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary Weitman sold 192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.07, for a total transaction of $36,685.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,481.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,633 shares of company stock valued at $3,257,923 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Nexstar Media Group Stock Up 1.2 %

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $181.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.43.

NXST stock opened at $170.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.69 and a 52 week high of $204.62.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 32.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 26.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.64%.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.