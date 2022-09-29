NightHawk Biosciences (NYSE:NHWK) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.45

NightHawk Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:NHWK – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.45 and traded as low as $1.70. NightHawk Biosciences shares last traded at $1.83, with a volume of 38,147 shares traded.

NightHawk Biosciences Stock Up 7.0 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $46.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 0.30.

NightHawk Biosciences (NYSE:NHWK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 million. NightHawk Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 35.90% and a negative net margin of 2,850.07%. Equities research analysts expect that NightHawk Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NightHawk Biosciences stock. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of NightHawk Biosciences, Inc. ( NYSE:NHWK Get Rating ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NightHawk Biosciences, Inc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immune therapies and vaccines. The company's therapies are used to modulate the immune system against various diseases, including cancer and infectious diseases. Its gp96 platform, including ImPACT, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and ComPACT, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.

