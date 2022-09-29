NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its holdings in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,596 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of NiSource by 4.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in NiSource by 0.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 52,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Keene & Associates Inc. lifted its position in NiSource by 4.5% in the first quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 8,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in NiSource by 1.6% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 25,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in NiSource by 0.5% in the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 83,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Price Performance

NI stock opened at $27.22 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.80 and a 200-day moving average of $30.00. NiSource Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.77 and a 12-month high of $32.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.38.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. NiSource had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on NI. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of NiSource from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of NiSource to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of NiSource from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.29.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses on natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

