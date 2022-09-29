Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKF) Short Interest Up 44.7% in September

Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 605,600 shares, an increase of 44.7% from the August 31st total of 418,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6,056.0 days.

Nokian Renkaat Oyj Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:NKRKF opened at $11.35 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.02. Nokian Renkaat Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00.

Nokian Renkaat Oyj Company Profile

Nokian Renkaat Oyj develops and manufactures tires in Finland, Nordics, Russia, the rest of Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Passenger Car Tyres, Heavy Tyres, and Vianor segments. The Passenger Car Tyres segment develops and produces summer and winter tires for cars and vans.

