Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $37.42

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $37.42 and traded as high as $38.41. Northeast Bank shares last traded at $38.02, with a volume of 22,192 shares trading hands.

Northeast Bank Trading Up 1.9 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.42. The company has a market cap of $317.09 million, a PE ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.29.

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $27.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS.

Northeast Bank Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Northeast Bank

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. Northeast Bank’s payout ratio is currently 0.75%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NBN. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Northeast Bank in the 2nd quarter worth $2,795,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Northeast Bank in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,308,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Northeast Bank by 197.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 81,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,982,000 after buying an additional 54,159 shares during the last quarter. Trevian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northeast Bank by 99.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trevian Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,413,000 after buying an additional 46,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Northeast Bank by 249.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 60,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,192,000 after buying an additional 42,832 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.56% of the company’s stock.

Northeast Bank Company Profile

Northeast Bank provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in Maine. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans.

Featured Articles

