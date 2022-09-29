Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lessened its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,820 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 531 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NOC. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 14,427 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,584,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 30,540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,821,000 after purchasing an additional 5,302 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,119 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NOC shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $455.00 to $516.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Cowen set a $510.00 price target on Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $504.27.

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 2.0 %

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Shares of NOC opened at $483.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.30. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $345.90 and a one year high of $515.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $478.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $465.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were given a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 19.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total transaction of $4,818,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,583 shares in the company, valued at $64,851,510.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total transaction of $280,524.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,308. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total value of $4,818,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,851,510.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,607 shares of company stock worth $7,007,034. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Northrop Grumman

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.