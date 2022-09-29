Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.54

Shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.54 and traded as low as $5.02. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund shares last traded at $5.16, with a volume of 685,725 shares changing hands.
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Stock Up 2.8 %
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.40 and its 200-day moving average is $5.54.
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.042 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (JQC)
- A Trio of Q3 Winners With Room to Run
- This Little Known Small Cap Is Up 139%: Is The Stock A Buy?
- Can HCA Healthcare Weather the Normalization?
- Can United Natural Foods Fight Both Inflation and the Fed?
- Mullen Automotive Is Ready To Get In Gear
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.