Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.54

Shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.54 and traded as low as $5.02. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund shares last traded at $5.16, with a volume of 685,725 shares changing hands.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Stock Up 2.8 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.40 and its 200-day moving average is $5.54.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.042 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 21,892 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 7,496 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $309,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $139,000. Access Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 43,190 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new position in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $64,000.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.

