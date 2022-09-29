NuVista Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) Short Interest Up 45.4% in September

NuVista Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NUVSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 398,300 shares, an increase of 45.4% from the August 31st total of 273,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 37.2 days.

NuVista Energy Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS NUVSF opened at $7.17 on Thursday. NuVista Energy has a 12-month low of $3.92 and a 12-month high of $11.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on NUVSF. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$19.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$14.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.40.

About NuVista Energy

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

