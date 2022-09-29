Nvest Financial LLC Decreases Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Nvest Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,136 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 2.5% of Nvest Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Nvest Financial LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 621,598,157 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $191,644,927,000 after purchasing an additional 5,648,095 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $101,750,881,000 after purchasing an additional 8,108,943 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,107,118 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $43,313,705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027,306 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $24,401,940,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 57,181,533 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $19,231,292,000 after acquiring an additional 584,273 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Microsoft Trading Up 2.0 %

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Fundamental Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $280.50 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on Microsoft from $363.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.77.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $241.07 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $234.50 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $266.05 and a 200-day moving average of $271.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.05). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. The business had revenue of $51.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.73%.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

See Also

