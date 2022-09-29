Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, a growth of 44.7% from the August 31st total of 15,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Oak Valley Bancorp Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:OVLY opened at $17.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.76 million, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.36. Oak Valley Bancorp has a 12-month low of $16.52 and a 12-month high of $19.75.

Get Oak Valley Bancorp alerts:

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.60 million during the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 26.56% and a return on equity of 11.00%.

Oak Valley Bancorp Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a yield of 1.66%. This is a boost from Oak Valley Bancorp’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.12. Oak Valley Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 16.76%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oak Valley Bancorp in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at Oak Valley Bancorp

In related news, Director Lynn Dickerson acquired 1,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.85 per share, for a total transaction of $34,218.45. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,274.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,083 shares of company stock worth $37,245. Corporate insiders own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 10.2% in the first quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC now owns 136,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 12,699 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Oak Valley Bancorp by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 243,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,493,000 after purchasing an additional 7,730 shares during the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc grew its stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 130,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,410,000 after buying an additional 6,931 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 43,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

About Oak Valley Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in the Central Valley and the Eastern Sierras. The company's deposits products include checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Valley Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Valley Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.