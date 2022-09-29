Oconee Federal Financial (NASDAQ:OFED) Rating Increased to B+ at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Oconee Federal Financial (NASDAQ:OFED – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a report issued on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Oconee Federal Financial Stock Down 5.2 %
OFED opened at $24.40 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.88 million, a P/E ratio of 33.89 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Oconee Federal Financial has a one year low of $20.24 and a one year high of $27.00.
Oconee Federal Financial (NASDAQ:OFED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The savings and loans company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oconee Federal Financial had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 4.96%.
Oconee Federal Financial Announces Dividend
Institutional Trading of Oconee Federal Financial
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Oconee Federal Financial stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OFED – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,691 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Oconee Federal Financial
Oconee Federal Financial Corp. operates as a holding company for Oconee Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides various banking products and services in the Oconee County area of northwestern South Carolina and the northeast area of Georgia. It offers deposit products, including demand, NOW, money market, savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.
Further Reading
