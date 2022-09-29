Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Holdings Cut by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC decreased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 632 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,421,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $884,561,000 after buying an additional 4,312,149 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 683.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,957,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579,717 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter worth $57,574,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 173.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 835,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,224,000 after purchasing an additional 530,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,434,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $631,076,000 after purchasing an additional 362,985 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

Omnicom Group stock opened at $64.51 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.84. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $61.31 and a one year high of $91.61.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.12. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 39.15% and a net margin of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Omnicom Group

In other Omnicom Group news, VP Michael J. Obrien sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total value of $1,268,460.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 131,118 shares in the company, valued at $9,239,885.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on OMC shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. ING Group started coverage on Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.70.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

