Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on OTEX shares. National Bankshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Open Text in a research report on Friday, June 17th. CIBC lowered Open Text from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Open Text from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup began coverage on Open Text in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Open Text from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th.

Get Open Text alerts:

Open Text Trading Up 3.6 %

Open Text stock opened at $27.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Open Text has a 12 month low of $26.40 and a 12 month high of $52.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.19. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.98.

Open Text Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.243 per share. This is a boost from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Open Text’s payout ratio is presently 66.44%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in Open Text by 2.8% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 9,280 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Open Text by 2.5% during the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,761 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in Open Text by 7.3% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,370 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Open Text by 3.3% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,865 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Open Text by 22.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

About Open Text

(Get Rating)

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.