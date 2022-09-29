Orbia Advance (OTCMKTS:MXCHF) Trading Up 8.2%

Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHF – Get Rating)’s share price was up 8.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.85 and last traded at $1.85. Approximately 10,032 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 6,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.71.

Orbia Advance Trading Up 8.2 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.34.

About Orbia Advance

(Get Rating)

Orbia Advance Corporation, SAB. de C.V. provides products and solutions for precision agriculture, building and infrastructure, fluor, polymer, and data communications sectors worldwide. The company offers irrigation systems, digital agricultural technologies, and related services; and data communications infrastructure, including conduits, and cables and fiber optics, as well as pressurized pipes for natural gas and other solutions.

