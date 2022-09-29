Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 410,800 shares, an increase of 44.2% from the August 31st total of 284,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 456.4 days.
Orient Overseas (International) Stock Performance
Shares of OROVF stock opened at $17.75 on Thursday. Orient Overseas has a twelve month low of $14.89 and a twelve month high of $36.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.81.
Orient Overseas (International) Company Profile
