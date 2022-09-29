Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $24.55

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.55 and traded as high as $24.80. Orrstown Financial Services shares last traded at $24.58, with a volume of 22,135 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Orrstown Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st.

Get Orrstown Financial Services alerts:

Orrstown Financial Services Stock Up 1.2 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.55. The firm has a market cap of $262.42 million, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Orrstown Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Orrstown Financial Services ( NASDAQ:ORRF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $31.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.24 million. Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 12.06%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.76%.

Insider Activity at Orrstown Financial Services

In related news, Director Andrea L. Pugh sold 2,447 shares of Orrstown Financial Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total transaction of $62,741.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $654,614.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ORRF. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 1,414.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 83,108 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after buying an additional 77,622 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 327,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,246,000 after acquiring an additional 7,433 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Orrstown Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 14,945 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.81% of the company’s stock.

About Orrstown Financial Services

(Get Rating)

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, construction, working capital, and other commercial purpose loans, as well as industrial loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Orrstown Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orrstown Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.