Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Bought by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC grew its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,969 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OTIS. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 8,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 109,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,140,000 after buying an additional 11,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OTIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.40.

Insider Transactions at Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Stock Up 1.0 %

In other Otis Worldwide news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total transaction of $1,039,107.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,259.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total value of $205,643.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,798.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total value of $1,039,107.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,376 shares in the company, valued at $947,259.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OTIS opened at $65.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $27.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.84. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.61 and a fifty-two week high of $88.22.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.86%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.