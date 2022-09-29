Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 43,707 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,768,191 shares.The stock last traded at $11.58 and had previously closed at $11.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Owl Rock Capital from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Compass Point decreased their price target on Owl Rock Capital to $15.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $13.75 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Owl Rock Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.58.

Owl Rock Capital Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.40.

Owl Rock Capital Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 151.22%.

In other news, VP Alexis Maged purchased 29,595 shares of Owl Rock Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.01 per share, with a total value of $385,030.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 48,435 shares in the company, valued at $630,139.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Owl Rock Capital

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Owl Rock Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in Owl Rock Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Owl Rock Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Owl Rock Capital during the first quarter valued at $38,000. 43.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Owl Rock Capital

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments and common equity investments.

Further Reading

