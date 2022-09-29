Oxbridge Acquisition (NASDAQ:OXACU) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Oxbridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OXACU – Get Rating) rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.08 and last traded at $10.08. Approximately 1,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 1,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.04.

Oxbridge Acquisition Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.04 and a 200-day moving average of $10.09.

Institutional Trading of Oxbridge Acquisition

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oxbridge Acquisition stock. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oxbridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OXACU – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,967 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Oxbridge Acquisition were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Oxbridge Acquisition Company Profile

Oxbridge Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Georgetown, Cayman Islands.

