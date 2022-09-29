Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Oxbridge Re from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OXBR opened at $2.06 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.91 million, a P/E ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.99. Oxbridge Re has a 52 week low of $2.04 and a 52 week high of $7.13.

Oxbridge Re ( NASDAQ:OXBR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Oxbridge Re had a net margin of 83.77% and a return on equity of 48.29%. The firm had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Oxbridge Re stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates owned about 0.13% of Oxbridge Re at the end of the most recent quarter. 21.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. It underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.

