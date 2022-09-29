Oxford Biomedica (LON:OXB) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $511.07

Oxford Biomedica plc (LON:OXB – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 511.07 ($6.18) and traded as low as GBX 360.50 ($4.36). Oxford Biomedica shares last traded at GBX 378.25 ($4.57), with a volume of 103,924 shares traded.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,070 ($12.93) price target on shares of Oxford Biomedica in a research report on Thursday, June 30th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £363.93 million and a P/E ratio of 1,891.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 451.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 511.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.34, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Oxford Biomedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of cell and gene therapy products in Europe and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Product. Its LentiVector platform technology integrates genes into non-dividing cells, including neurons in the brain and retinal cells in the eye, as well as accommodates various therapeutic genes.

