Pacific Green Technologies (OTCMKTS:PGTK) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.82

Shares of Pacific Green Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGTK – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.82 and traded as low as $0.80. Pacific Green Technologies shares last traded at $0.87, with a volume of 41,185 shares.
Pacific Green Technologies Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.82.
About Pacific Green Technologies
Pacific Green Technologies Inc acquires, develops, and markets emission control technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers ENVI-Clean, a system that removes sulfur dioxide, particulate matters, greenhouse gases, and other hazardous air pollutants; and ENVI-Pure, which removes acid gases, particulate matter, dioxins, VOCs, and other regulated hazardous air pollutants from the flue gases produced by the combustion of coal, biomass, municipal solid waste, diesel, and other fuels.
