Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.17.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PAAS. TheStreet lowered shares of Pan American Silver from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Saturday, July 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from C$39.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Pan American Silver Stock Performance

Shares of PAAS stock opened at $15.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.23, a PEG ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.11 and its 200 day moving average is $21.45. Pan American Silver has a 12 month low of $14.40 and a 12 month high of $30.56.

Pan American Silver Dividend Announcement

Pan American Silver ( NASDAQ:PAAS Get Rating ) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $340.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.33 million. Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 3.76% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is -129.03%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pan American Silver

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 17,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 32,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 12,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its stake in Pan American Silver by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 64,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pan American Silver by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.21% of the company’s stock.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

See Also

