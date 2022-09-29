Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $812.50.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PANDY. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Pandora A/S in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Pandora A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th.

PANDY opened at $12.56 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.57. Pandora A/S has a fifty-two week low of $12.13 and a fifty-two week high of $36.14.

Pandora A/S designs, manufactures, and markets hand-finished and contemporary jewelry worldwide. The company's jewelry material includes silver and gold; gold and rose gold plated; man-made stones, natural stones, synthetic stones, pearls, and diamonds; as well as enamel, glass, leather, and textile products.

