Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Increases Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,039.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,375 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,815 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 1.1% of Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Up 3.1 %

Amazon.com stock opened at $118.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 105.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $130.19 and its 200-day moving average is $129.43. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.26 and a fifty-two week high of $188.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 5th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.49.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,628 shares of company stock worth $9,802,599 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

