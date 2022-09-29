PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the forty-nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation and twenty-two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $130.29.

A number of analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered PayPal to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on PayPal from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com lowered PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on PayPal from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on PayPal from $140.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PayPal Trading Up 6.3 %

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,873,879,000. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in PayPal by 28,420.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,686,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $536,811,000 after purchasing an additional 7,659,350 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund boosted its position in PayPal by 674.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 7,058,407 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $492,959,000 after purchasing an additional 6,147,478 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in PayPal by 410.9% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 7,060,926 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $816,596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,678,823 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,911,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,493,236,000 after purchasing an additional 5,438,958 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $91.12 on Thursday. PayPal has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $273.51. The stock has a market cap of $105.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. On average, analysts forecast that PayPal will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Articles

