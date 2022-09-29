Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $32.84

Shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.84 and traded as high as $34.33. Peapack-Gladstone Financial shares last traded at $34.19, with a volume of 181,091 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PGC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.84. The stock has a market cap of $621.92 million, a PE ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Announces Dividend

Peapack-Gladstone Financial ( NASDAQ:PGC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.26. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 25.56%. The firm had revenue of $61.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.40 million. Research analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s payout ratio is presently 6.04%.

Insider Transactions at Peapack-Gladstone Financial

In related news, EVP Vincent A. Spero sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $126,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,179 shares in the company, valued at $1,347,738.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 269,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,558,000 after purchasing an additional 135,263 shares during the last quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,216,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 50.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 207,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,153,000 after purchasing an additional 69,520 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 330.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 70,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 54,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 240.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 44,278 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

