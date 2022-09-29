Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $52.63.

Pembina Pipeline Trading Up 2.5 %

PBA stock opened at $31.47 on Monday. Pembina Pipeline has a 1-year low of $28.89 and a 1-year high of $42.74. The firm has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.94 and its 200-day moving average is $37.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Rating ) (TSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.22. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.166 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is 97.55%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

