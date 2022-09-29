Peoples Financial (OTCMKTS:PFBX) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.69

Peoples Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFBX – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.69 and traded as high as $16.25. Peoples Financial shares last traded at $16.25, with a volume of 1,101 shares changing hands.

Peoples Financial Trading Up 2.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $76.02 million, a P/E ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.69.

About Peoples Financial

Peoples Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Peoples Bank that provides banking, financial, and trust services to government entities, individuals, and small and commercial businesses in Mississippi. It accepts various deposits, such as interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts (IRAs).

