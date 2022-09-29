PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $182.25.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group cut their price target on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays cut their price target on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $300,078.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at $12,135,292.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at $8,842,376.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PepsiCo Stock Up 1.6 %

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,207,000. Inscription Capital LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 228.1% during the second quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 71,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,924,000 after buying an additional 49,739 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 199.0% during the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 15,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after buying an additional 10,350 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 25.7% during the second quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fundamentun LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 2.2% during the second quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 34,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,829,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

PEP opened at $168.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.55. PepsiCo has a 12 month low of $149.48 and a 12 month high of $181.07.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.51 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.28%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

