Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Cut to “C+” at TheStreet

PFGC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Performance Food Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $64.90.

Shares of NYSE:PFGC opened at $44.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.99 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.66. Performance Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $38.23 and a fifty-two week high of $58.13.

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The food distribution company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.56 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 12.35%. Performance Food Group’s revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider George L. Holm sold 32,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total value of $1,696,530.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,465,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,536,173.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 33,904 shares of company stock worth $1,744,330 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFGC. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,658,530 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $628,020,000 after buying an additional 3,092,172 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 422.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,675,232 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $123,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162,794 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,317,981 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $244,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,462 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,574,163 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $232,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,298,661 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $677,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,095 shares during the last quarter. 99.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

