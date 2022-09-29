Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Cut to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report report published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
PFGC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Performance Food Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $64.90.
Performance Food Group Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:PFGC opened at $44.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.99 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.66. Performance Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $38.23 and a fifty-two week high of $58.13.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider George L. Holm sold 32,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total value of $1,696,530.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,465,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,536,173.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 33,904 shares of company stock worth $1,744,330 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Performance Food Group
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFGC. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,658,530 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $628,020,000 after buying an additional 3,092,172 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 422.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,675,232 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $123,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162,794 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,317,981 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $244,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,462 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,574,163 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $232,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,298,661 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $677,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,095 shares during the last quarter. 99.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Performance Food Group
Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Performance Food Group (PFGC)
- Can HCA Healthcare Weather the Normalization?
- Can United Natural Foods Fight Both Inflation and the Fed?
- Mullen Automotive Is Ready To Get In Gear
- Cracker Barrel: A Tasty Treat Or Bad Apple?
- Defensive Stocks For A Volatile Market
Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.