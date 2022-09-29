Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 18,512 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 54.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,512 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 0.5% of Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $9,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $4,172,929,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 200,021,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,217,654,000 after purchasing an additional 4,982,885 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 238,141,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,205,749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358,478 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 64.4% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 6,501,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 37.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,653,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805,632 shares in the last quarter. 68.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $166.36 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $155.72 and a 1 year high of $186.69. The firm has a market cap of $437.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.03.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 65.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JNJ. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.78.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.