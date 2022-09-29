Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $108.23

Petra Diamonds Limited (LON:PDL – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 108.23 ($1.31) and traded as high as GBX 110 ($1.33). Petra Diamonds shares last traded at GBX 108 ($1.30), with a volume of 159,617 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2.85 ($0.03).

Get Petra Diamonds alerts:

Petra Diamonds Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.21, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The firm has a market capitalization of £209.74 million and a PE ratio of 360.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 103.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 108.23.

Petra Diamonds Company Profile

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa. It holds interest in three underground producing mines, including Cullinan, Finsch, and Koffiefontein mines located in South Africa. The company also provides treasury, beneficiation, and other services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Petra Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petra Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.