Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share (OTCMKTS:PBSV)

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBSV – Get Rating) – Zacks Small Cap reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pharma-Bio Serv in a report released on Monday, September 26th. Zacks Small Cap analyst E. Senko now anticipates that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.10. The consensus estimate for Pharma-Bio Serv’s current full-year earnings is $0.05 per share.
Pharma-Bio Serv Stock Performance
Pharma-Bio Serv stock opened at $0.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.36 million, a P/E ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 0.34. Pharma-Bio Serv has a 52 week low of $0.58 and a 52 week high of $1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.77 and a 200-day moving average of $0.85.
Pharma-Bio Serv Company Profile
Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc operates as a compliance and technology transfer services consulting firm. The company provides compliance consulting services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, biotechnology, medical device, cosmetic, food industries, and allied products companies in Puerto Rico, the United States, Europe, and Brazil.
