Phillip Md Et Al Frost Purchases 50,000 Shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Stock

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.80 per share, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,756,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,962,049.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Phillip Md Et Al Frost also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 23rd, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 50,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.85 per share, for a total transaction of $92,500.00.

On Wednesday, September 21st, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 50,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.91 per share, for a total transaction of $95,500.00.

On Monday, September 19th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 50,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.97 per share, for a total transaction of $98,500.00.

On Thursday, September 15th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 200,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.06 per share, for a total transaction of $412,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 200,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.54 per share, for a total transaction of $508,000.00.

On Friday, August 5th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 350,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.29 per share, for a total transaction of $801,500.00.

OPK stock opened at $1.95 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.29 and a 200 day moving average of $2.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.78 and a 52 week high of $5.25.

OPKO Health ( NASDAQ:OPK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 7.72% and a negative net margin of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $309.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of OPKO Health from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in OPKO Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in OPKO Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in OPKO Health by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 38,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 4,573 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in OPKO Health by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 89,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,963 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 143.7% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 75,403 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 44,460 shares in the last quarter. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units; and a novel diagnostic instrument system to provide blood test results in the point-of-care setting, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

