Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEMKT:PDO) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $15.32

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEMKT:PDO – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.32 and traded as low as $13.64. Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $13.83, with a volume of 488,603 shares changing hands.

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.32.

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.1279 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Julie Ann Meggers acquired 6,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.42 per share, with a total value of $100,230.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,500 shares in the company, valued at $300,690. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Emmanuel Roman acquired 46,599 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $698,985.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 146,599 shares in the company, valued at $2,198,985. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $165,000.

About Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund

