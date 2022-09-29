Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEMKT:PDO) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $15.32

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEMKT:PDO – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.32 and traded as low as $13.64. Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $13.83, with a volume of 488,603 shares changing hands.
Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.5 %
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.32.
Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.1279 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th.
Insider Buying and Selling at Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $165,000.
About Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund
Yuma Energy, Inc, formerly Pyramid Oil Company (Pyramid), is engaged in the business of exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. It acquires interests in land and producing properties through acquisition and lease, on which it drills and/or operates crude oil or natural gas wells.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (PDO)
- A Trio of Q3 Winners With Room to Run
- This Little Known Small Cap Is Up 139%: Is The Stock A Buy?
- Can HCA Healthcare Weather the Normalization?
- Can United Natural Foods Fight Both Inflation and the Fed?
- Mullen Automotive Is Ready To Get In Gear
Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.