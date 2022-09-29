Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Up 5.9%

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 5.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $64.82 and last traded at $64.23. 92,466 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 15,287,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.66.

PDD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $45.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $85.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Pinduoduo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $62.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.73.

The firm has a market capitalization of $78.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Pinduoduo ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $7.27. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Pinduoduo had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 29.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Regal Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the 2nd quarter worth about $618,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Pinduoduo by 7.3% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 82,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,112,000 after buying an additional 5,585 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Pinduoduo by 15.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,625,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,029,000 after buying an additional 482,356 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its holdings in Pinduoduo by 1,046.8% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 86,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,340,000 after buying an additional 78,868 shares during the period. Finally, Aubrey Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Pinduoduo in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,116,000. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

