Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) rose 5.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $64.82 and last traded at $64.23. Approximately 92,466 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 15,287,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Nomura upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $85.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. HSBC upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $45.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $77.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.73.

Pinduoduo Stock Up 3.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $78.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $7.27. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Pinduoduo had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 29.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,132,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,619,000 after purchasing an additional 828,378 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,124,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,528,000 after purchasing an additional 211,729 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the 2nd quarter worth $380,782,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 5,553,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,763,000 after purchasing an additional 967,642 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Pinduoduo by 92.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,390,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585,443 shares during the last quarter. 22.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

