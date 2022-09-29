Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC Purchases 175 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 38.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 635 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 536,206.4% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 589,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total transaction of $29,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,480 shares in the company, valued at $1,131,928. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,799 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total value of $4,114,981.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,185,733. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total transaction of $29,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,131,928. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,816 shares of company stock worth $15,711,912. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphabet Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Alphabet to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Alphabet from $187.50 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $153.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.18.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $100.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.87 and a 12-month high of $151.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $27.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.