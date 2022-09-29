Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC Raises Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 48.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,505 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. Harvest Volatility Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $543,000. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 31,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,379,000 after acquiring an additional 4,678 shares during the period. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $351,000. Finally, Blue Barn Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JNJ. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.78.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $166.36 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $155.72 and a 52 week high of $186.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.61.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.79%.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.